Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.61.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $31.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger has a one year low of $13.70 and a one year high of $36.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.58.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,974,790,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Schlumberger by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901,533 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Schlumberger by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,422,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schlumberger by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,888,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

