Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 28,852 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,137,103 shares.The stock last traded at $40.03 and had previously closed at $40.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 51.93 and a current ratio of 51.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.30.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

