Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Sanofi (OTCMKTS:SNYNF) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $103.00 and last traded at $103.00. Approximately 1,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 10,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.91.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.17.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

