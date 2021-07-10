Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $38.50 on Thursday. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SANM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

