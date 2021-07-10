Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $34,068,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 811.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 926,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,338,000 after buying an additional 824,833 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sanmina by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 264,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.80 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

