Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “€156.10” Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €156.10 ($183.65) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €189.00 ($222.35) price target on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €153.58 ($180.68).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €119.15 ($140.18) on Wednesday. Delivery Hero has a 52-week low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 52-week high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion and a PE ratio of -17.40.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.