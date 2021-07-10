Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Salzgitter AG is engaged in the production of steel and steel products. Its operating business unit consists of Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Energy, Trading and Technology. Strip Steel unit produces special and branded steels. Plate/Section Steel unit offers heavy plates. Energy unit covers seamless tubes, seam-and spiral-welded large-diameter pipes, stainless steel tubes as well as seamless and welded precision tubes. Trading unit handles sales network and global trading companies and sales offices. Technology unit focuses on machinery and plants for the filling and packaging of beverages. Salzgitter AG is headquartered in Salzgitter, Germany. “

SZGPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS SZGPY opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16. Salzgitter has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $3.45.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

