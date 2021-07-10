Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 180,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 38,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,793,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,106,000 after acquiring an additional 155,245 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 103.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 452,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 229,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 97.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SBH opened at $21.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $926.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 401.89%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 15,324 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $363,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,125 shares in the company, valued at $976,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

