salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Sells $6,340,500.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Brent Hyder sold 25,362 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $6,340,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brent Hyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Brent Hyder sold 1,189 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $278,273.56.

CRM stock opened at $245.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.47. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

