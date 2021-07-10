Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €145.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.91% from the stock’s previous close.

SAF has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €126.55 ($148.88).

Get Safran alerts:

SAF opened at €119.92 ($141.08) on Thursday. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €122.27.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.