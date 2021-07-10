SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16.20 Million

SafeMoon (CURRENCY:SAFEMOON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. SafeMoon has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and approximately $16.20 million worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, SafeMoon has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One SafeMoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00161811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,958.75 or 1.00212321 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.23 or 0.00930254 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeMoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

