Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RDSB. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,917.45 ($25.05).

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell stock opened at GBX 1,433 ($18.72) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,365.63. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of £111.88 billion and a PE ratio of -9.59.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

