Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Purchased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter worth about $1,028,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 299,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,606,000 after buying an additional 33,504 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 138,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total value of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.72, for a total transaction of $26,193.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,069.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,021. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $291.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $273.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.57 and a 12 month high of $293.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

