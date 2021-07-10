Rocket Pool Price Hits $9.97 on Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Rocket Pool coin can now be purchased for about $9.97 or 0.00029461 BTC on major exchanges. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $102.53 million and $510,175.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.30 or 0.00884024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00005336 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

Rocket Pool Coin Trading

