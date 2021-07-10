Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.55.

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 11.65, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp sold 725,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $29,021,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

