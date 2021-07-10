Robert P. Capps Purchases 20,000 Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Stock

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) CEO Robert P. Capps bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIND opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.14. MIND Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $28.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. MIND Technology had a negative return on equity of 146.88% and a negative net margin of 79.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,937,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MIND Technology by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and maritime security industries. It develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Digishot energy source controllers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; and SeaLink product line of marine sensors and solid streamer systems.

