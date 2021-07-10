Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Hold Rating at Berenberg Bank

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $85.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

