Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Given New C$44.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) had its price objective raised by National Bankshares from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RCH. TD Securities boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC restated a neutral rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of TSE:RCH opened at C$40.75 on Friday. Richelieu Hardware has a 12-month low of C$29.55 and a 12-month high of C$43.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.55.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$297.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$282.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Richelieu Hardware will post 1.8300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,090,309.54. Also, Director Richard Lord sold 41,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.14, for a total value of C$1,736,139.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,227,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$178,153,962.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,542 shares of company stock valued at $3,609,583.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

