Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RSG stock opened at GBX 32.70 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £360.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.51. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06).

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

