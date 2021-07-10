Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Price Target Raised to GBX 60

Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 49 ($0.64) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
RSG stock opened at GBX 32.70 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £360.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.51. Resolute Mining has a 12-month low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 81.07 ($1.06).
