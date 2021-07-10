Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $7,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $40.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.94. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.74 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market cap of $716.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

