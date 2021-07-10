Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 833,992 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) by 61.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Realogy worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Timothy B. Gustavson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,635.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Realogy stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Realogy had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 19.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

