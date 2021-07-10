Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 10,700 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $7,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth $184,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 24.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 356.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,034,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,157,000 after purchasing an additional 807,654 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,010,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,032,000 after purchasing an additional 143,721 shares in the last quarter.

AWI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,815. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,898 shares of company stock worth $1,032,143 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AWI opened at $108.95 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.18.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $251.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.92 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

