Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,901,896 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.72% of DURECT worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a PE ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.41. DURECT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.91%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

