Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,755 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $7,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after buying an additional 444,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 123.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after buying an additional 238,056 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,024.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 80,190 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 61,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.25. The company has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a PE ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 0.99. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.78 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $30,192.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 40,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $139,512. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

