Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 499.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VSS stock opened at $137.81 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.88 and a fifty-two week high of $139.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.