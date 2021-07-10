Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 841,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 69,036 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.30% of Navios Maritime worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 10.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NM opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.03. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.49.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.01). Navios Maritime had a negative net margin of 31.82% and a negative return on equity of 272.20%.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business. It focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains.

