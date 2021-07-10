Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $57.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.40.

A number of research analysts have commented on RLAY shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after acquiring an additional 229,886 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.98. 207,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,789. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.96. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $64.37.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

