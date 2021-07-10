Refinable (FINE) Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Refinable has a market capitalization of $8.74 million and approximately $416,092.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refinable coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002981 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00045541 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00116626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00161618 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,463.92 or 0.99719687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $316.98 or 0.00944567 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the exchanges listed above.

