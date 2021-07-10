Redwood Capital Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) by 751.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,100 shares during the period. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iHeartMedia worth $2,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IHRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 12,394.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,428 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael B. Mcguinness sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $449,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,243.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

IHRT stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.08. 515,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,145,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.45 and a 52 week high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $706.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.00 million. Equities analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

IHRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of iHeartMedia in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iHeartMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

