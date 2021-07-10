Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. Recro Pharma has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $61.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Recro Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

