Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RBGLY. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4,009.50.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $64.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.63. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.4663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

