Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Freedman Financial Associates Inc.

Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 10.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.79.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,790. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,556,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,755,503. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $51.92 and a 12-month high of $89.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.26, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

