Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE RYAM opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $452.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.71 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,839 shares in the company, valued at $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 67,362 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 28.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

