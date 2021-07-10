Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$5.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 51.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.40 to C$3.85 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.25 to C$3.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.83.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.48. The stock has a market cap of C$981.19 million and a PE ratio of -2.88. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of C$1.35 and a 1-year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.79 million. On average, analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.