Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

GNTY opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.49. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.65 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.09.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 15.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTY. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 323.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.