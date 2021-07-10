Raymond James Initiates Coverage on 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. 1stdibs.Com has a one year low of $20.70 and a one year high of $35.46.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

