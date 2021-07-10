Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RRC. Truist increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

RRC stock opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.68. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $17.47.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 40.04%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $583,936.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at $565,737.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $354,845.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Range Resources by 4,605.9% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,761,000 after buying an additional 5,093,768 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,842,741 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $411,576,000 after buying an additional 2,676,940 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 75.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,824,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 1,217,750 shares in the last quarter. Arctis Global LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 195.4% in the first quarter. Arctis Global LLC now owns 1,677,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $17,327,000 after buying an additional 1,109,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 571.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,223,930 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,643,000 after buying an additional 1,041,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

