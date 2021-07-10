Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.00.

Randstad stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $40.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

