Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $203.47 Million

Analysts expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to announce $203.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.10 million and the lowest is $169.19 million. Quidel posted sales of $201.75 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quidel will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $959.70 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $843.26 million, with estimates ranging from $754.32 million to $998.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.52). Quidel had a net margin of 50.91% and a return on equity of 92.33%. The company had revenue of $375.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.24 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on QDEL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Quidel from $296.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Quidel from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Quidel from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

NASDAQ:QDEL traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.00. The company had a trading volume of 591,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,786. Quidel has a fifty-two week low of $103.31 and a fifty-two week high of $306.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66.

In related news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total transaction of $84,909.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $647,868.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Quidel by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Quidel by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

