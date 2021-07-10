Quantitative Investment Management LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 70,094 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson purchased 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $2,488,422.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 107,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,691.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and have sold 309,698 shares valued at $13,888,714. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,882,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,681,385. The stock has a market cap of $34.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

