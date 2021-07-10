Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 62,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $214,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,806,142.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 444,352 shares of company stock valued at $19,168,812. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,137,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

