Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,101 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,360,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,158,000 after buying an additional 3,331,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,324,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,222,000 after buying an additional 6,683,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $228,959,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $32.18. The stock had a trading volume of 4,564,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 1.29. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $45.19.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. Research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TCOM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

