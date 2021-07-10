Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.62. 2,054,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,284. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

