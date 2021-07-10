Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.62. 2,054,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,284. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $316.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.87. The company has a market capitalization of $198.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.
In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,675 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.33, for a total value of $1,052,262.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,925.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,870. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.13.
About Accenture
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
