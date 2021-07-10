Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys 9,979 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 169.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,986,000 after acquiring an additional 16,733 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.07.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 14,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,573,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $4,443,773.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,530,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,859 shares of company stock valued at $8,169,062. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $4.24 on Friday, reaching $176.74. 655,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 756,257. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.92% and a negative net margin of 153.49%. The business had revenue of $177.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.19 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

