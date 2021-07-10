Quantitative Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 491.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,142 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.3% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Cleef Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

GIS traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 3,037,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,158. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

