Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at about $651,769,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,561 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,712,000 after acquiring an additional 945,119 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 254.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,235,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,691,000 after acquiring an additional 886,996 shares during the period. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 1,608,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,181,000 after acquiring an additional 666,403 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,962 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $203.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.68.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

