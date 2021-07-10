Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,926,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,545,000 after acquiring an additional 440,810 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Eric Drape sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,128 shares in the company, valued at $364,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 37,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $387,174.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,568.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Sunday, March 14th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.08.

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $9.30. 7,466,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,936,107. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 24.45% and a positive return on equity of 21.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

