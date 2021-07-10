Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Schlumberger by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,771,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,364,000 after acquiring an additional 531,978 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Schlumberger by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 98,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam raised its stake in Schlumberger by 14,047.1% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 34,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 34,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,547,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,480,944. The company has a market capitalization of $43.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.61.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

