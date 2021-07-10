Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. Reduced by BWS Financial (OTCMKTS:TUEM)

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) – Research analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Tuesday Morning in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Tuesday Morning had a negative return on equity of 191.21% and a negative net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $153.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.81 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of TUEM opened at $4.40 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other Tuesday Morning news, insider Steven R. Becker sold 96,039 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $467,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares in the company, valued at $13,444,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven R. Becker sold 200,150 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.97, for a total transaction of $994,745.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,760,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,720,768.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

