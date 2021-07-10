Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Cut by Analyst

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DexCom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.31.

DXCM stock opened at $440.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $387.06. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42 and a beta of 0.79.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 5,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.88, for a total transaction of $2,102,635.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Quentin S. Blackford sold 7,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $2,708,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,961 shares of company stock worth $27,282,556. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of DexCom by 21.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DexCom by 8.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 349 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in DexCom by 2.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

